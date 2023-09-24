StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Further Reading

