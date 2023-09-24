StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.54.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
