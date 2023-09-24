StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

GBR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.84.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.