StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SBFG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

