StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Price Performance

VJET stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%.

About voxeljet



voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

