StockNews.com Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.