StockNews.com Lowers Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at $26,261,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,072 shares of company stock worth $624,917 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

