Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

