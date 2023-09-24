Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.