Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $162.35 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

