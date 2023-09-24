Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.