Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $17.81 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

