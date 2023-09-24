Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,386 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

