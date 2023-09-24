Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

