Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $413.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.64 and its 200 day moving average is $458.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.