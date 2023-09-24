Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $413.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.64 and its 200 day moving average is $458.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
