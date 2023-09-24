Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $69.76 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.76 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.21 or 0.05989840 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,551,583 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.