Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

