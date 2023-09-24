Strike (STRK) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Strike has a market cap of $40.11 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.25 or 0.00038544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,914,335 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.