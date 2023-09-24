Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Hits $2.70

Substratum (SUB) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $2.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,690.80 or 1.00061047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002401 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00026573 USD and is up 66.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

