SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

