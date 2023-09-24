Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
