Syscoin Hits Market Capitalization of $62.71 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $62.71 million and $1.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,605.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.00784625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00117899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015626 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.