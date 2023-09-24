T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 810,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,230. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.