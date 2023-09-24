T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at T2 Biosystems

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

In other T2 Biosystems news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 10,401,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $3,848,542.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,034,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

