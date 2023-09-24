Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.1 %

TAIT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.33% of Taitron Components worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.