Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

