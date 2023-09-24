Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 16,466,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,466,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,820,000.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 16,466,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,466,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,820,000.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

