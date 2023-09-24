TD Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

TD Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $235.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

