Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $490,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,332. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.49.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

