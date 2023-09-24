Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

FISV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,238,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

