Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.53.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM remained flat at $494.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,597. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

