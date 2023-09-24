Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,707.96

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,707.96 ($21.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,543.33 ($19.12). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,556 ($19.27), with a volume of 81,995 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,619.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,706.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,830.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a GBX 46 ($0.57) dividend. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $34.00. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,411.76%.

Insider Transactions at Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Company Profile

In other news, insider Stuart Burnett purchased 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($123,864.73). Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

