Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TLSNY

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -33.78%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.