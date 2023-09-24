Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 5,329 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,272.73%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

