Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $10.69 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

