Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

