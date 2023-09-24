Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.