Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 475,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $72.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

