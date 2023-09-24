Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

