Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $205,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,306 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $60,640,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.67 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

