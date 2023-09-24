Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $218,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $433.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

