Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 3,773 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.