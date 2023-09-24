Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 884 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

