Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 10,017 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

