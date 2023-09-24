Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

