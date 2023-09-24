Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings
In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.