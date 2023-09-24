Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.31. 3,715,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

