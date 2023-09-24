The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.75. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.