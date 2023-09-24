The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $33.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.90.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $42,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

