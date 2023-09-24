The Graph Price Reaches $0.0875 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $807.41 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,758,221,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,228,636,134 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

