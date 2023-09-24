The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $11.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 12.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Macerich by 15.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

