The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 6.5% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 591,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Southern by 56.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 7.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.37. 3,528,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.